BUNKER JOBS: Sing Fuels Seeks Supply Trader – Asia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The job is based in Singapore. Image Credit: Sing Fuels

Marine fuels trading firm Sing Fuels is seeking to hire a supply trader-Asia in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with 2-4 years of experience in the bunker trading industry, Sing Fuels said in a job posting on Tuesday.

The job description is as follows:

Support the procurement of marine fuels from suppliers across Asia

Negotiate purchase prices and contractual terms to secure competitive rates and favourable conditions.

Track market trends and supply chain developments to guide purchasing strategies, while managing daily operational follow-ups to ensure timely and accurate deliveries.

Develop and maintain strong, collaborative relationships with suppliers to ensure consistent support throughout the procurement process.

Assess and select suppliers based on quality, reliability, and cost-efficiency.

Administer supplier contracts and agreements, ensuring adherence to company policies and industry standards.

Collaborate closely with the Business Manager, providing assistance with post-sales activities and pre/post-delivery coordination and follow-up.

Deliver high-quality trading services to ensure customer satisfaction and operational excellence.

Build strong working relationships with customers, suppliers, barge operators, port authorities, and surveyors, serving as a reliable point of contact for inquiries and transactions.

Provide ad-hoc support to the trading team as required.

To apply for the role, click here.