Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Sing Fuels Seeks Supply Trader – Asia
Tuesday July 7, 2026
The job is based in Singapore. Image Credit: Sing Fuels
Marine fuels trading firm Sing Fuels is seeking to hire a supply trader-Asia in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with 2-4 years of experience in the bunker trading industry, Sing Fuels said in a job posting on Tuesday.
The job description is as follows:
- Support the procurement of marine fuels from suppliers across Asia
- Negotiate purchase prices and contractual terms to secure competitive rates and favourable conditions.
- Track market trends and supply chain developments to guide purchasing strategies, while managing daily operational follow-ups to ensure timely and accurate deliveries.
- Develop and maintain strong, collaborative relationships with suppliers to ensure consistent support throughout the procurement process.
- Assess and select suppliers based on quality, reliability, and cost-efficiency.
- Administer supplier contracts and agreements, ensuring adherence to company policies and industry standards.
- Collaborate closely with the Business Manager, providing assistance with post-sales activities and pre/post-delivery coordination and follow-up.
- Deliver high-quality trading services to ensure customer satisfaction and operational excellence.
- Build strong working relationships with customers, suppliers, barge operators, port authorities, and surveyors, serving as a reliable point of contact for inquiries and transactions.
- Provide ad-hoc support to the trading team as required.
To apply for the role, click here.