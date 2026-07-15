New Times Shipbuilding Delivers Three LNG Dual-Fuel Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The three LNG dual-fuel tankers were delivered within a week. Image Credit: New Times Shipbuilding

China's New Times Shipbuilding has delivered three LNG dual-fuel tankers in the space of one week.

The vessels, delivered between July 7 and July 10, comprise one 299,500 DWT VLCC and two 155,500 DWT crude oil tankers, the shipbuilder said in a press release on Tuesday.

The first vessel, Mount Vision, a 299,500 DWT LNG dual-fuel VLCC, was delivered to Bruton Ltd on July 7.

New Times Shipbuilding then handed over two 155,500 DWT LNG dual-fuel crude oil tankers to Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping on July 8 and July 10.

The shipyard said the back-to-back deliveries reflect its capability in building large LNG dual-fuel tankers.