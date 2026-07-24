Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: BP Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore
Friday July 24, 2026
The company is looking for candidates capable of managing marine accounts and originating new marine business. Image Credit: BP
Global energy company BP is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates capable of managing marine accounts and originating new marine business, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Work with bunker and cargo traders to oversee pricing and trading for GO, HSFO and VLSFO daily for the Singapore business
- Manage marine accounts and originate new marine business through active engagement with customers and market
- Input market view to trading team and work with traders to form strategy for the near and mid term for the Singapore marine business
- Have understanding and oversight of the exposure positions of the marine book and work with the functions to ensure timely and accurate reporting of P&L from trading activities
- Act as cover for the account managers and Physical Bunker Traders in the team
- Continuous improvement of marine team analytics/data, and ways of working in Singapore and wider bp marine
For more information, click here.