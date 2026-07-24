BUNKER JOBS: BP Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates capable of managing marine accounts and originating new marine business. Image Credit: BP

Global energy company BP is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates capable of managing marine accounts and originating new marine business, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Work with bunker and cargo traders to oversee pricing and trading for GO, HSFO and VLSFO daily for the Singapore business

Manage marine accounts and originate new marine business through active engagement with customers and market

Input market view to trading team and work with traders to form strategy for the near and mid term for the Singapore marine business

Have understanding and oversight of the exposure positions of the marine book and work with the functions to ensure timely and accurate reporting of P&L from trading activities

Act as cover for the account managers and Physical Bunker Traders in the team

Continuous improvement of marine team analytics/data, and ways of working in Singapore and wider bp marine

For more information, click here.