BUNKER JOBS: BP Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday July 24, 2026

Global energy company BP is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates capable of managing marine accounts and originating new marine business, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Work with bunker and cargo traders to oversee pricing and trading for GO, HSFO and VLSFO daily for the Singapore business
  • Manage marine accounts and originate new marine business through active engagement with customers and market
  • Input market view to trading team and work with traders to form strategy for the near and mid term for the Singapore marine business
  • Have understanding and oversight of the exposure positions of the marine book and work with the functions to ensure timely and accurate reporting of P&L from trading activities
  • Act as cover for the account managers and Physical Bunker Traders in the team
  • Continuous improvement of marine team analytics/data, and ways of working in Singapore and wider bp marine

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
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