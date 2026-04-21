Singapore Moves to Speed Up AI Uptake in Bunkering and Maritime Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal comes as Singapore Maritime Week 2026 was officially launched. Image Credit: MPA

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Singapore Shipping Association have signed an agreement to drive wider use of AI across Singapore’s maritime sector, including bunkering.

The initiative will support companies in applying AI in areas such as ship agency, ship management, chartering, operations and bunkering, MPA said in a press release on its website on Tuesday.

Firms will be given access to a library of AI use cases, connections to solution providers, and opportunities to test applications in real-world settings.

Companies can also use tools from AI Singapore to assess their AI readiness and plan next steps.

Training will form a key part of the effort, with programmes developed alongside institutes and service providers.

An initial batch has already seen 21 companies take part, with a broader rollout planned in 2026.

The agreement also includes plans for industry engagement sessions and a Maritime AI Forum in the second half of 2026, where companies will be able to learn from real-world applications and explore practical use cases.

MPA said companies that effectively apply AI in areas such as vessel performance, port operations and decision-making will be better placed to improve efficiency and remain competitive.

The deal comes as Singapore Maritime Week 2026 was officially launched.

The annual event organised by the MPA is taking place from April 20 to April 24, bringing more than 20,000 participants from 80 countries.