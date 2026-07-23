S-Oil Starts B30 Marine Biofuel Supply in South Korea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

S-Oil aims to support growing demand for marine biofuels at Ulsan Port, with car carriers seen as a key market. Image Credit: S-Oil

South Korean petroleum and refinery firm S-Oil has launched B30-VLSFO marine fuel supply in South Korea.

The fuel consists of 30% sustainable biofuel blended with VLSFO, the firm said in a press release on Wednesday.

S-OIL said it has established an integrated supply chain in the Ulsan region covering the entire process from biofuel feedstock procurement to blending, storage and delivery.

The company combines VLSFO produced at its Onsan refinery with biofuel production facilities and storage infrastructure located in Ulsan, allowing all operations to be carried out within a single logistics zone.

The firm sees Ulsan Port as a key market for biofuel, particularly for car carriers, giving S-OIL a strategic advantage in supplying customers.

As a drop-in fuel, marine biofuel enables existing vessels to lower emissions without requiring engine modifications.

Ship & Bunker reported last year that Ulsan Port is seeking to become a leading marine biofuel bunkering hub in Northeast Asia as the shipping industry decarbonises.