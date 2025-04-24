Ulsan Port Seeks to Become Biofuel Bunker Hub in Northeast Asia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

UPA sees biofuel blends as an immediate solution to reduce emissions. Image Credit: UPA

South Korea's Ulsan Port is seeking to position itself as a leading marine biofuel bunkering hub in Northeast Asia as regulations to reduce emissions in the shipping sector tighten.

A local source tells Ship & Bunker that biofuel uptake in South Korea is still limited, but the Ulsan Port Authority (UPA) is betting that demand will grow as regulations tighten.

At the 2nd Forum on the Commercialisation of Biofuels for Maritime Vessels, held in Seoul on April 23, the UPA unveiled its strategy to scale up biofuel adoption and build a robust supply chain centered on its port.

"As IMO environmental regulations intensify, Ulsan Port Authority is strategically positioned to lead the transition to alternative fuels, Jae-young Byeon, president at UPA, said.

"Marine biofuels offer a practical, immediate solution without requiring vessel retrofits."

UPA's strategy centres on five key pillars: leveraging Ulsan's petrochemical infrastructure; securing a stable biofuel supply chain; upgrading storage and handling facilities; aligning with IMO and national decarbonisation goals; and fostering cross-sector collaboration.

UPA Director Byeong-gu Kim also presented detailed plans to expand bunkering capacity and operational readiness.

With advanced fuel logistics systems and extensive storage capacity already in place, Ulsan is well-positioned to serve as a regional supply hub, the port authority says.

The forum, co-hosted by the Korea Maritime Cooperation Centre (KMC), attracted around 300 participants from the shipping, shipbuilding energy and finance sectors.