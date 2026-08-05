Japanese shipping firm MOL is one of the partners in the pilot project.

Japanese shipping firm MOL is one of the partners in the pilot project. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese firms MOL, Hitachi and Japanese Airlines Co (JAL) are exploring the use of CO2 captured directly from seawater as a future feedstock for synthetic fuels.

The companies have agreed to carry out Japan's first pilot test of direct ocean capture (DOC) technology on Kume Island in Okinawa, MOL said in a press release yesterday.

The project will use containerised equipment installed onshore to draw in seawater and separate dissolved CO2.

The companies see the trial as a first step towards a local carbon economy in which the captured CO2 could eventually be used to produce synthetic fuels such as e-SAF.

DOC removes CO2 from seawater, allowing the water to subsequently absorb more CO2 from the atmosphere. CO2 concentrations in seawater are around 100 to 150 times higher than in air, according to the companies.

The trial will assess the technology's performance, energy use and environmental impact.

JAL will also study the potential future procurement of e-SAF made using captured CO2.

While the project remains at the pilot stage, the companies have not indicated whether the captured CO2 could eventually be used to produce e-fuels for shipping.

MOL has been investing in several alternative marine fuels aimed at cutting emissions from its shipping operations.

All three companies have invested in US-based DOC technology developer Captura.