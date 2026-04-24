The new tugboat is fitted with a system to allow biofuel blending in ratios up to B100.

The naming and launching ceremony of Bisan Maru. Image Credit: K Line

Japan’s Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has launched a new tugboat equipped with an onboard biofuel blending system.

The vessel, Bisan Maru, was built for group subsidiary Seagate Corporation by Kanagawa Dockyard Co in Japan, K Line said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

It is scheduled to enter service at the Port of Mizushima in August 2026.

The tug features a biofuel blending system developed by Conhira Co, allowing marine biofuel to be mixed onboard at ratios from 0% to 100%. This enables the vessel to use biofuels even where a pre-blended supply is limited.

It is also fitted with an ultrasonic anti-fouling system from M-SAT.LLC is designed to reduce hull fouling and maintain fuel efficiency.