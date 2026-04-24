The Malaysian firm operates two businesses - bunkering and sustainable fuel feedstock trading.

The company has announced acquisition of 50.5% stake. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm CBL International Limited, the listed arm of Banle Group, has announced an acquisition of 50.5% majority stake in Green Marine Energy Holdings (GMH), expanding its bunkering footprint in Malaysia.

The transaction, executed via a wholly owned subsidiary, includes a corporate guarantee from CBL to secure payment obligations under the share sale and purchase agreement, CBL said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

GMH is licensed to supply conventional marine fuel and biofuels in Malaysian waters, positioning the combined group to strengthen supply capabilities at key ports including Port Klang.

Alongside bunkering, GMH also operates a feedstock trading business supplying raw materials for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and biofuel production, supported by an established supplier and customer network.

“This acquisition represents a measured step to broaden our presence in the sustainable energy supply chain while leveraging our core strengths in marine fuel services, Dr Teck Lim Chia, CEO of CBL, said.

“We look forward to working with the GMH team to support the responsible growth of these businesses in line with market developments.”

CBL facilities bunkering of ships at more than 70 major ports, including those in Belgium, China, South Korea and Hong Kong.