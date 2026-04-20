MSC Boxship Takes on LNG Bunkers at Mawan Port in Shenzhen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bunkering was conducted on April 15-16. Image Credit: Shenzhen Municipal Government

An MSC container ship was bunkered in a ship-to-ship operation at Mawan Port in Shenzhen, China.

The operation marked the first bunkering of the bunkering vessel Hai Yang Shi You 301 at the port, according to the Shenzhen Municipal Government update on its website on Friday.

The Hai Yang Shi You 301 delivered a total of 4,969 m3 of LNG to the ship.

The vessel is the world’s largest bunkering vessel and can carry 30,000 m3 of LNG. It has performed multiple LNG bunkering operations in Yantian Port, Dapeng Bay anchorage, Zhuhai, and other locations.

LNG is composed primarily of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, which can undermine its overall emissions advantage versus conventional marine fuels.

Bio-LNG offers a lower-carbon alternative and can be used as a drop-in fuel in existing dual-fuel LNG vessels, potentially improving lifecycle emissions performance as supply scale.