Swedish Club Urges More Crew Training as Asia Expands Alternative-Fuelled Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Julia Ju is the Regional Executive Director at the Swedish Club. Image Credit: Swedish Club

Asia's growing investment in LNG and alternative-fuelled vessels is increasing the need for better crew training, according to marine insurer Swedish Club.

Shipowners across the region are ordering more ships capable of alternative fuels, but the benefits of new technology could be undermined if crews are not properly prepared to operate them, it said in an emailed update on Monday.

Julia Ju, Regional Executive Director, Team Hong Kong at the Swedish Club, said the industry must ensure seafarers' skills keep pace with rapidly evolving vessel technology.

"Asia is investing in new ships, but new ships need new skills," Ju said.

She warned that modern vessels do not eliminate operational risk if crews lack the training and confidence to manage them safely.

The Swedish Club said it has increased the number of crew seminars and loss-prevention events this year.

Still, it stressed that the industry also needs more systematic training, stronger safety management and better situational awareness onboard.

"This is not just a crewing issue. It is a casualty prevention issue," Ju said. "

As ships become more complex, the industry has to make sure the people operating them are ready for that complexity."