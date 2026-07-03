Molgas Granted LNG Bunker Supply License at Port of Bilbao

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Molgas acquired Titan Clean Fuels last year. Image Credit: Molgas

Gas firm Molgas Energy Group announced its marine business unit has been granted an operating license to supply LNG via trucks to ships at the Port of Bilbao in Spain.

The license was granted to the company's Molgas Marine business unit, it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

“A licence for the next 10 years and an active role in the future of maritime energy supply, the company said.

“Through our Molgas Marine business unit, we have been granted an operating license to supply LNG to vessels at the Port of Bilbao through Truck-to-Ship (TTS) operations, a milestone that strengthens our ability to continue developing new supply opportunities across Spanish ports.”

Molgas has been an active LNG bunker supplier in the region.

Last year, the company completed the full acquisition of LNG bunker supplier Titan Clean Fuels.