Foreship Unveils Energy-Efficient Ferry Concept for Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new ferry design aims to improve efficiency and reduce operating costs. Image Credit: Foreship

Ship design firm Foreship has unveiled an energy-efficient ferry concept designed for Greece's domestic ferry market, where operators are seeking to replace ageing vessels while keeping costs under control.

The design focuses on lower fuel consumption, simpler operations and reduced capital and operating costs, Foreship said in a press release on Tuesday.

Instead of prioritising high speeds, the ferry is designed to operate at more moderate speeds to improve fuel efficiency and overall operating economics.

The concept also incorporates the latest European ferry stability requirements from the early design stage, helping ensure compliance with evolving regulations affecting vessel dimensions and passenger capacity.

Foreship said the vessel is intended to offer Greek ferry operators a practical and cost-effective option for future fleet renewal by combining reliable operation with a straightforward design.