Archipelago and Chartwell Demonstrate Methanol Range Extender for Electric Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dr Stephen Weatherley is the CEO of Archipelago Yachts. Image Credit: Archipelago

UK companies Archipelago Yachts and Chartwell Marine have successfully tested a methanol-powered system designed to extend the range of battery-electric vessels.

The technology delivers around 12 times the effective energy density of today's leading marine batteries, helping address one of the biggest limitations of electric propulsion, Archipelago said in an emailed update on Wednesday.

Developed under the UK Government-backed Methanol Pathfinder UK project, the system converts methanol into hydrogen before producing electricity through a fuel cell, avoiding the need for a combustion engine.

The prototype was tested at Archipelago Yachts' facility on the Isle of Wight and achieved an energy conversion efficiency comparable to a conventional marine diesel engine.

“ The results exceeded our expectations and provide real-world validation of a technology Dr Stephen Weatherley

The project combined an E1 Marine methanol reformer, an Auriga Energy hydrogen fuel cell, a 100 kW electric propulsion system, and a 100-kWh battery into a containerised unit.

Using green methanol, the technology can deliver near-zero lifecycle carbon emissions while virtually eliminating NOx, SOx and particulate emissions, according to the project team.

Following the successful trials, the companies are exploring a seagoing demonstration vessel and are in talks with investors and potential customers as they work towards commercial deployment.

“Achieving an effective energy density 12 times greater than marine batteries is a significant milestone for the industry,” Dr Stephen Weatherley, CEO of Archipelago Yachts, said.