BUNKER JOBS: OLYX Seeks Broker to Set Up Renewable Marine Fuel Desk

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with two to six years of experience. Image Credit: OLYX

Netherlands-based biofuel brokerage OLYX is seeking to hire a broker to build and scale a new renewable marine fuel desk.

The company is looking for candidates with two to six years of experience in similar roles and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement sets out the following responsibilities for the role:

Deal Origination & Brokerage: Source, structure, and intermediate spot and term bunker transactions with market participants. Develop a strong command of commercial principles, market dynamics, and strategic positioning. Drive market liquidity and ensure efficient execution while maintaining high ethical and professional standards.

Market Analysis & Regulatory Compliance: Continuously monitor pricing trends, spreads, and arbitrage across major supply hubs (EU/North Sea, Mediterranean, and Asia) and among a broad range of products, including biofuels, methanol, and bio-LNG. Track developments in vessel technology (e.g., adoption of dual-fuel engines) and in feedstock availability. Maintain a solid understanding of the key regulatory frameworks shaping the European and global marine fuels market, such as FuelEU Maritime, RED III, the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) for Maritime, and the IMO GHG Strategy, to anticipate market shifts and advise clients.

Client Engagement: Establish and nurture strong relationships with counterparties including shipowners, ferry operators, bunker suppliers, fuel producers, and terminal partners. Provide clients with optionality, strategic insights, and real-time market intelligence. Act as a trusted advisor who connects commercial opportunities with the evolving decarbonization landscape of maritime transport.

For more information, click here.