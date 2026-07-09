IMO Says 136 Ships Were Evacuated Before Hormuz Transit Plan Was Paused

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Arsenio Dominguez is the Secretary-General of IMO. Image Credit: IMO

The IMO has said 136 ships and 2,900 seafarers were evacuated under its Strait of Hormuz transit plan before the operation was paused due to the deteriorating security situation.

14 vessels were evacuated on June 23, followed by 41 on June 24, 51 on June 25 and 30 on June 26, according to the IMO website.

Late last month, Oman, in coordination with the IMO, introduced a temporary shipping corridor in the Strait of Hormuz to allow the safe passage of commercial ships.

However, shortly after the corridor was announced, the IRGC warned ships against using the alternative route and attacked a vessel off the coast of Oman.

The IMO subsequently paused the transit plan within days of its launch due to the worsening security situation.

While some ships have continued to transit the Strait of Hormuz, the security situation has deteriorated further following new attacks on vessels this week.

The US also launched strikes on Iran following the vessel attacks, raising fears that the memorandum of understanding between the two countries has effectively collapsed.

The IMO said ​hundreds of ships with around 6,000 seafarers remain stranded in the Persian Gulf since the beginning of the conflict in the Middle East.