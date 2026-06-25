Iran Warns Ships Against Using Alternative Hormuz Transit Route: Reports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oman recently announced a temporary shipping corridor in the Strait of Hormuz. File Image / Pixabay

The Iranian Navy has warned commercial ships to use only routes approved by its authorities when transiting the Strait of Hormuz, saying any alternative routes are "unacceptable and completely dangerous," according to local media reports.

Ships must coordinate with Iranian naval forces, and traffic outside the approved routes is prohibited, according to a statement from the IRGC Navy reported by Iran's Tasnim News Agency on Thursday.

The warning came after Oman, in coordination with the IMO, announced this week a new temporary shipping corridor in the Strait of Hormuz to allow a safe passage of ships. However, it remains unclear whether Iran's directive is related to the new corridor or refers more broadly to navigation through the strait.

The latest statement also follows comments by Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, who said the strait would not return to the way it operated before the recent conflict.

The US and Iran have agreed to a 60-day framework intended to end the conflict, with negotiations during that period expected to address more complex issues, including Iran's nuclear programme.