UKMTO Reports Ship Attack Off Oman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident happened at 2:10 PM UTC about 7.5 nautical miles south-east of Dahit. Image Credit: UKMTO

A cargo ship has come under attack off the coast of Oman, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident happened at 2:10 PM UTC about 7.5 nautical miles south-east of Dahit, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"A cargo vessel has been hit on the starboard side by an unknown projectile, causing damage to the bridge," the agency said.

"The master has reported no casualties and no environmental impact."

The attack follows a warning from Iran's IRGC Navy that ships should not use any route to transit the Strait of Hormuz except those authorised by Iran. Data from vessel tracking services show transits on routes close to the coast of Oman have continued on Thursday despite the warning.