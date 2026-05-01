The merger creates a unified O Bunkering brand to scale marine fuel supply operations across Oman.

Two marine fuel suppliers in Oman, O Bunkering and Marafi Services, have completed their merger to form a single entity operating under the O Bunkering name.

The deal brings together the companies’ infrastructure, assets and operational expertise, creating a more scalable bunkering provider serving vessels calling at key ports across the country, the companies told Ship & Bunker on Thursday about the announcement.

The combined business is expected to enhance service reliability, expand operational reach and improve efficiency across marine fuel supply chains.

With increased capacity and a unified structure, the new entity is positioning itself to strengthen its role in the regional marine fuel market.

“This merger between O Bunkering and Marafi represents a qualitative leap in the institutional maturity of Omani companies operating in the logistics sector,” H.E. Eng. Said Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, said.

O Bunkering has been offering bunker fuels at ports in Oman, including Muscat and Sohar.