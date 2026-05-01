The incident happened about 92 nautical miles south-west of Al Mukalla at 5:30 AM UTC on Friday.

The incident happened about 92 nautical miles south-west of Al Mukalla at 5:30 AM UTC on Friday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A dry bulk carrier has been approached by a skiff with armed men on board off the south coast of Yemen, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident happened about 92 nautical miles south-west of Al Mukalla at 5:30 AM UTC on Friday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master of a bulk carrier has reported being approached by a skiff with a black hull carrying seven armed persons," the agency said.

Iran and Yemen's Houthi movement have repeatedly threatened to resume attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Baab al-Mandab since the start of the recent conflict in the Middle East, but no signs of this happening have yet emerged.