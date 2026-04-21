Bunker One Adds ULSFO Barge Supply in Northern Germany

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Melchior Poszumski is the senior physical trader at Bunker One. Image Credit: Bunker One

Bunker One, the physical supply unit of Bunker Holding, the world's largest marine fuels firm, has expanded the barge supply of ULSFO in Northern Germany.

Distillate marine fuel (DMA) has typically been the default option for meeting the 0.10% sulfur requirement in the area, but alternatives have been limited, the company said in a statement on its website on Monday.

In Hamburg, deliveries are carried out by the bunker barge Uwe Deymann, which has a capacity of 4,300 m3 and pumping rates of up to 1,000 m3/hour.

The company has also started supplying ULSFO in the Weser River area since April 1, covering ports including Bremerhaven, Bremen, Brake and Nordenham, using the barge Antwerp, which has a capacity of 3,566 m3 and pumping rates of up to 455 m3/hour.

“The expansion enables the company to support both contract and spot enquiries, further improving accessibility to compliant fuel solutions in Northern Germany,” Melchior Poszumski, senior physical trader at Bunker One, said.

The company also continues to offer ULSFO by truck in Travemunde, maintaining coverage in the Baltic.