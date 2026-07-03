Bernhard Schulte Offshore Takes Delivery of Fourth Methanol-Ready CSOV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Windea Clarke strengthens BSO’s growing fleet of next-generation offshore vessels. Image Credit: BSO

Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BSO) has taken delivery of the fourth and final commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) suitable for conversion to methanol propulsion.

The CSOV, Windea Clarke, was christened at Ulstein Verft in Norway and will immediately begin its first seasonal charter on an offshore wind project in the UK North Sea, BSO said in an email update on Friday.

Like its sister vessels, Windea Clarke is equipped with hybrid battery propulsion and has been designed for future conversion to methanol fuel.

“The delivery of ‘Windea Clarke’ marks another milestone in our strong and valued partnership with Bernhard Schulte Offshore,” Gunvor Ulstein, CEO of Ulstein Group, said.

With the delivery, BSO has completed its four-vessel CSOV programme, expanding its offshore fleet to seven vessels since mid-2025.