EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: CMA CGM Seeks Biofuel Bunker Technical Expert in France
Thursday April 16, 2026
CMA CGM is one of the world's largest container lines. Image Credit: CMA CGM
Container line CMA CGM is seeking to hire a bunker and renewable energy technical expert with a focus on biofuels in Marseilles.
The company is looking for candidates with at least ten years of experience in the energy and renewables sector and an engineering background, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Maintain, prospect and develop the portfolio of existing and new suppliers of biofuels solutions for the Group’s various transport entities (shipping, aviation and road)
- Participate & contribute to Biofuels roadmap upstream committee, define feedstock & LCA Strategy
- Define any feedstock to be selected and used by priority level
- Exchange and initiate potential business partnership with suppliers
- Setting up the legal framework for partnerships
- Organize with supplier feedstocks studies in relation with R&D and CMA Ships departments
- Biofuels market watch (volumes, suppliers, feedstocks, price in $/tCO2 avoided mapping)
- Assist PULSE in the interest of possible suppliers’ solutions investments
- Organize with CSR, R&D the sorting committee to enable biofuels to be validated
- Comply with the ISO 9001 management system
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