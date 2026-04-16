BUNKER JOBS: CMA CGM Seeks Biofuel Bunker Technical Expert in France

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM is one of the world's largest container lines. Image Credit: CMA CGM

Container line CMA CGM is seeking to hire a bunker and renewable energy technical expert with a focus on biofuels in Marseilles.

The company is looking for candidates with at least ten years of experience in the energy and renewables sector and an engineering background, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Maintain, prospect and develop the portfolio of existing and new suppliers of biofuels solutions for the Group’s various transport entities (shipping, aviation and road)

Participate & contribute to Biofuels roadmap upstream committee, define feedstock & LCA Strategy

Define any feedstock to be selected and used by priority level

Exchange and initiate potential business partnership with suppliers

Setting up the legal framework for partnerships

Organize with supplier feedstocks studies in relation with R&D and CMA Ships departments

Biofuels market watch (volumes, suppliers, feedstocks, price in $/tCO2 avoided mapping)

Assist PULSE in the interest of possible suppliers’ solutions investments

Organize with CSR, R&D the sorting committee to enable biofuels to be validated

Comply with the ISO 9001 management system

For more information, click here.