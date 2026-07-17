Western Baltic Engineering Reveals Green Methanol Bunkering Vessel Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The concept vessel is designed for methanol bunker operations at the Port of Klaipeda. Image Credit: Western Baltic

Ship design company Western Baltic Engineering has unveiled a concept design for a green methanol bunkering vessel intended for operations at the Port of Klaipeda in Lithuania.

The concept is the company's first vessel design dedicated exclusively to green methanol bunkering, Western Baltic Engineering said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Designed for shallow-water and local bunkering operations, the vessel would have an 800 mt green methanol carrying capacity and the potential to supply up to 250,000 mt/year of fuel.

The company said the design builds on its experience with methanol-ready vessels and reflects growing demand for infrastructure to support lower-carbon marine fuels.

"As the maritime sector evolves, engineering companies have a responsibility not only to respond to market needs but also to anticipate future challenges," Marius Arkusauskas, director of Western Baltic Engineering, said.

The concept also builds on the company's long-standing work with the Port of Klaipeda, including its role in designing the hydrogen and electric-powered waste collection vessel Rasa, delivered in partnership with Baltic Workboats and Western Baltija Shipbuilding.