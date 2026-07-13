Peninsula Makes First Bio-LNG Delivery in Cadiz

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company recently delivered bio-LNG at Cadiz to Royal Caribbean's Legend of the Seas. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has made its first delivery of biomethane bunkers at the Port of Cadiz in Spain.

The company recently delivered bio-LNG at Cadiz to Royal Caribbean's newest cruise ship the Legend of the Seas, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The delivery was carried out in coordination with the Port of Cadiz and Royal Caribbean Group.

"The operation demonstrates Peninsula’s ability to reliably deliver bioLNG across its global network of ports, supporting clients in meeting emissions regulations while advancing their transition towards cleaner energy solutions," the company said in the statement.

"It also reinforces Peninsula’s position as a global leader in the supply of alternative marine fuels."