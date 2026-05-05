The new hire previously worked for River Marine Fuels from May 2025 to March of this year.

Oguiza previously worked for River Marine Fuels from May 2025 to March of this year. Image Credit: Carlos Caballero Oguiza / LinkedIn

Italian refiner Saras has hired a new bunker trader in Milan.

Carlos Caballero Oguiza has joined Saras as commercial bunker trader in Milan as of last month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

"I’m looking forward to re-engaging with the Mediterranean market in my role as Commercial Bunker," Oguiza said in the post.

Oguiza previously worked for River Marine Fuels from May 2025 to March of this year, focusing on the UK, Northern Europe and Baltic markets.

He earlier worked for Vilma Oil from 2017 to 2024 and for Bomin Group from 2009 to 2017.

Commodity trading firm Vitol acquired a controlling stake in Saras in 2024.