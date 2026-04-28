Container line Hapag-Lloyd is seeking to hire a global fuel purchasing manager in Hamburg.
The company is looking for candidates with experience in purchasing or procurement, ideally in energy, shipping or commodities, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Experience in purchasing or procurement, ideally in energy, shipping, or commodities.
- Strong interest and understanding of energy markets, shipping, or related fields.
- Excellent communication and negotiation skills with the ability to build strong relationships.
- Analytical mindset with the ability to interpret market trends and data.
- Proactive, independent, and resilient, with a solution-oriented approach to decision-making.
- Willingness to take on early responsibility and adapt in a dynamic environment.
- Proficiency in English; additional languages and international travel experience are a plus.
- Degree in Business, Economics, or related field, with a passion for sustainability.
For more information, full details of the role are listed on Hapag-Lloyd's list of vacancies here.