The company is looking for candidates with experience in purchasing or procurement, ideally in energy, shipping or commodities.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in purchasing or procurement. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

Container line Hapag-Lloyd is seeking to hire a global fuel purchasing manager in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in purchasing or procurement, ideally in energy, shipping or commodities, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Experience in purchasing or procurement, ideally in energy, shipping, or commodities.

Strong interest and understanding of energy markets, shipping, or related fields.

Excellent communication and negotiation skills with the ability to build strong relationships.

Analytical mindset with the ability to interpret market trends and data.

Proactive, independent, and resilient, with a solution-oriented approach to decision-making.

Willingness to take on early responsibility and adapt in a dynamic environment.

Proficiency in English; additional languages and international travel experience are a plus.

Degree in Business, Economics, or related field, with a passion for sustainability.

For more information, full details of the role are listed on Hapag-Lloyd's list of vacancies here.