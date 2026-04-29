NorLense AS is a manufacturer of oil spill response systems and shelter solutions, addressing a key area of concern for physical suppliers in the bunker industry.

The company is based in the Lofoten Islands, in northern Norway, and specialises in the designing and engineering, manufacturing and maintenance of rapid deployment oil trawls and high-pressure shelter solutions.

The company’s brand has had a prominent global position in oil spill response technology for more than 50 years.

The firm built on an early strong presence among major Norwegian oil companies to expand internationally, and now supplies equipment to more than 40 countries worldwide, with an additional offshore presence in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“The company continues to grow and adapt to an evolving market, always focusing on delivering reliable and efficient solutions to its customers,” a NorLense representative told Ship & Bunker.

At the core of NorLense’s high-performance portfolio is the NorLense Oil Trawl

NorLense delivers advanced oil spill response equipment engineered for rapid deployment, safe and efficient operation, and minimal crew requirements, key factors for operators seeking faster and more reliable spill response in offshore, coastal, and Arctic environments. With compact storage and winch-based handling, the systems can be launched and recovered by a single operator, reducing deck exposure and enhancing safety during critical operations.

At the core of NorLense’s high-performance portfolio is the NorLense Oil Trawl, independently tested at the Ohmsett Test Facility in the US.

“Full-scale test campaigns in 2012, 2013 and 2023 demonstrated outstanding recovery performance with results that confirm the Oil Trawl being one of the highest-performing oil recovery systems available for high-speed response operations,” the company representative said.

In addition to the Oil Trawl, NorLense offers a comprehensive range of oil recovery products, including offshore, coastal, and harbor booms designed for fast handling, compact logistics, and high operational reliability.

Among these, the company’s largest boom systems include Arctic-grade capabilities developed in close cooperation with NOFO.

“These systems are engineered to operate in icy and varied demanding conditions worldwide, enabling effective containment and recovery even in environments where conventional equipment struggles,” the company representative said.

“With verified efficiency, emergency-ready technology, and a design philosophy centered on operational simplicity and safety, NorLense provides industry-leading solutions trusted by oil and gas operators worldwide.”

NorLense also actively maintains and extends the life of equipment already in operation

The company bills itself as being committed to designing products with exceptional longevity, prioritising durability from the earliest stages of development.

NorLense also actively maintains and extends the life of equipment already in operation, and it intends for this commitment to long-lasting, well-supported solutions to become an even greater focus in the years ahead. In addition, NorLense maintains a large stock of essential equipment, allowing for short lead times and prompt delivery supported by efficient logistics operations.

With increasing global focus on environmental protection and emergency preparedness, reliable oil spill response equipment and fast delivery capability have become more important than ever.

“In a time of growing global uncertainty, preparedness is more important than ever,” Veslemøy E. Ellinggard, CEO of NorLense, told Ship & Bunker.

“By maintaining production and building stock of essential equipment, we ensure that our customers have access to proven solutions when response time is critical.”

Contact details for NorLense are as follows:

Mr. Aril Jørgensen / Oil Spill Recovery Norway

Phone: +47 841 52 850

Email: [email protected]

Mr. Felipe Gonçalves / Oil Spill Recovery Brazil

Phone: +55 21 98003 6072

Email: [email protected]