Antwerp Shipping Disrupted After Acid Leak Incident

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Deurganck Dock. Image Credit: Port of Antwerp Bruges

Shipping activities remained suspended in part of the Port of Antwerp today after a damaged container carrying hydrofluoric acid leaked aboard the cargo vessel Mia Summer II.

The leak occurred on Tuesday at Deurganck Dock, Port of Antwerp Bruges said in a notification on Wednesday.

Several workers became unwell and were taken to hospital, prompting authorities to activate emergency procedures.

A safety zone was set up around the affected quay, while nearby bridges were closed and emergency teams carried out air quality checks.

Port Authority said the release of hydrofluoric acid vapour had eased by this morning.

Specialist teams are preparing to remove the damaged container using a lime-filled drip tray before sealing it and moving it to a safe location.

The safety perimeter and shipping restrictions will remain in place until the container has been removed and further tests confirm there is no longer any risk.

“Shipping traffic remains suspended in the affected area for the time being,” the port authority said.