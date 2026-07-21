BUNKER JOBS: Glander Seeks Bunker Trader in Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Spain. Image Credit: Glander

Global marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Valencia, Spain.

The firm is seeking candidates with the ability to establish great relationships within the industry and meet both customers' as well as suppliers' requirements, Glander said in a LinkedIn job advertisement on Monday.

The advertisement lists some of the following responsibilities for the role:

Understanding customer needs, negotiating prices, and closing deals

Participating in client and supplier visits and identifying new business opportunities

Supporting current operations and contributing to market share growth

Identifying business opportunities and supporting business development activities

Engaging in day-to-day trading of bunker fuel and collaborating with both internal and external stakeholders

For more information, click here.