The company is looking for candidates with knowledge of residual and distillate fuel pools.

The company is looking for candidates with knowledge of residual and distillate fuel pools. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global bunker supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a junior cargo trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with knowledge of residual and distillate fuel pools, it said in a LinkedIn job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Maintain, establish and build relationships with new and existing suppliers.

Procure Marine Fuels and their blending components to maintain a competitive supply into the regional physical ports.

Openly communicate with other cargo traders internally to maximise the flow of market and arbitrage opportunities globally.

Understand, analyse and interpret market conditions, fundamentals, geopolitics, market structure plays and other sources of information in order to have a view that better positions Peninsula’s supply.

Coordinate supply and blending with local Operations teams.

Coordinate with Chartering to maximize value of Peninsula’s shipping assets.

Coordinate with Regional Book Manager and Hedging Desk in order to both mitigate pricing risk and to maximize value of supply within the Risk Management framework.

Coordinate with line manager and Regional Head to define and implement medium/long term procurement strategies.

Participate in both internal and external marketing activities when required.

Use MINT and local market intelligence to understand competitors and suppliers flows of supply.

Proactively control risks ensuring that all counterparties are vetted and approved, cost of claims are minimized, and counterparty financial strength is regularly and carefully considered in conjunction with the Supplier Credit Team.

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