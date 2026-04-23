Situation in Persian Gulf 'Remains Extremely Volatile': IMO Secretary-General

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Arsenio Dominguez is secretary-general of the IMO. Image Credit: IMO

The head of IMO has warned that the situation in the Persian Gulf remains “extremely volatile” following a series of new attacks on vessels.

“The attacks on and seizures of commercial ships are unacceptable,” Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General at IMO, said in a statement published on Wednesday, referring to incidents in recent days.

Iranian forces have attacked at least three commercial vessels in recent days despite a temporary ceasefire with the US, highlighting continued instability in the region.

Iran has linked the incidents to the US naval blockade targeting ships that have called at Iranian ports, arguing the measures justify its actions in the Strait of Hormuz.

“ I cannot understand why companies would take risks

On Wednesday, Iranian forces opened fire on vessels attempting to transit the Strait, with at least two ships coming under attack.

“The situation in the region remains extremely volatile, Dominguez said.

“I cannot understand why companies would take risks and endanger seafarers’ lives.

He recounted speaking with a stranded seafarer who described “constant stress of missiles overhead”, risks from falling debris, rationing of supplies, and difficulties communicating with family.

While that individual has since departed, Dominguez said nearly 20,000 seafarers remain stuck after more than seven weeks, uncertain when they will return home.

“De-escalation, meaningful actions and restoring the freedom of navigation is the only way forward,” he said.