Belgian shipowners say planned 2027 rollout may not align with offshore operating models.

Belgian shipowners say planned 2027 rollout may not align with offshore operating models. Image Credit: KBRV

The Royal Belgian Shipowners’ Association (KBRV) has raised concerns about the extension of the EU ETS to offshore vessels from 2027.

The EU ETS was first applied to maritime transport in 2024, covering emissions from commercial shipping, and is now due to expand to offshore vessels above 5,000 GT from January 1, 2027.

Ahead of a meeting of the European Commission’s European Sustainable Shipping Forum, the group argues that the existing rules were built around traditional port-to-port shipping patterns, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

“The key issue is that the foundational Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) framework was designed for commercial shipping, not for offshore activities,” Celine Audenaerdt, Head of Environmental and Technical Affairs at KBRV, said.

Current rules risk undermining both competitiveness and the energy transition — Celine Audenaerdt

The group pointed to gaps in how offshore vessels are defined and how emissions are assigned, noting that the “port of call” concept does not reflect offshore work cycles.

As a result, vessels operating from EU ports could fall within ETS scope, while similar activity carried out from non-EU ports may sit outside it.

“For example, a European offshore company departing from an EU port to install offshore wind turbines in the North Sea falls under EU ETS. However, a non-EU operator carrying out the exact same work in the same location — departing from a non-EU port (e.g. UK) — would not face the same obligations,” it explained.

KBRV is urging policymakers to refine the framework, including shifting towards activity-based definitions and introducing a “virtual port of call” to better capture offshore operations.

Offshore vessels between 400 GT and 5,000 GT will be reviewed by December for possible inclusion at a later stage.