Furetank Scales Up Bio-LNG Use in 2025 Under FuelEU Rules

by Ship & Bunker News Team

FuelEU Maritime was introduced in January 2025. Image Credit: Furetank

Swedish shipping firm Furetank said 2025 marked a key milestone as it scaled up the use of bio-LNG across its EU-based fleet.

The shift was enabled by the introduction of FuelEU Maritime in January 2025, allowing biomethane to be accounted for through a mass-balance system in the European gas grid, it said in its Sustainability Report 2025 released on Wednesday.

Furetank added that it secured sufficient volumes of the fuel to operate its gas-powered vessels in the EU for the remainder of 2025.

According to the company, the ISCC-certified bio-LNG delivers more than 100% greenhouse gas reductions on a well-to-wake basis.

However, it noted that around 10% of total bunker fuel consumption cannot yet be covered by bio-LNG, including pilot fuel required for engine ignition and energy used for cargo operations.

“Part of this consists of the pilot fuel required to initiate combustion in gas engines, traditionally marine gas oil,” the report states.

Furetank said it also tested HVO100 as a renewable pilot fuel, while limited shore power availability continues to constrain further emissions reductions.

Bio-LNG is produced from organic waste such as industrial byproducts and sewage sludge and serves as a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG.

The full report can be found here.