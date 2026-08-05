Houthis claim they have targeted eight ships since it imposed a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia last month.

Houthis claim they have targeted eight ships since it imposed a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia last month. File Image / Pixabay

Yemen’s Houthi movement claimed today that it had carried out another attack on an oil tanker in the northern Red Sea.

The Saudi tanker, Wafa, was targeted off the coast of Yanbu with several ballistic missiles, Yahya Saree, a Houthi spokesperson, said in his social media post today.

The claim comes a day after the Indian-flagged vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya sank off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday.

All 13 Indian crew members were rescued, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

Saree claimed the group has targeted eight tankers since imposing the maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia on July 22.

He also claimed that at least 29 Saudi ships have either been prevented from passing through the Red Sea or forced to turn back.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that their operations will continue and escalate in targeting Saudi oil tankers in the northern Red Sea to close all access points and prevent their passage, thus establishing a blockade-for-blockade equation,” Saree said.