Hapag-Lloyd Commits to Shore Power Use at Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Around 35% of Hapag-Lloyd's fleet is currently fully equipped to connect to shore power. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

Container shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd has signed an agreement with the Hamburg Port Authority to use shore power at all terminals in the Port of Hamburg, Germany.

The agreement commits the firm to using the infrastructure whenever it is available and operationally feasible, it said in a press release on Thursday.

Hapag-Lloyd said the vessels Al Muraykh and Tihama, which operate on the Asia-North Europe route, have already successfully used shore power during recent calls at Hamburg.

“Shore power is an important element on our path toward lower-emission vessel operations in ports and towards our goal of achieving net-zero fleet emissions by 2045,” Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd, said.

He said all of the company's newbuilds are already equipped to connect to shore power, while suitable vessels in its existing fleet are being retrofitted.

Shore power enables vessels to meet their electricity needs from the onshore grid while alongside, reducing the need to run auxiliary engines in port.

However, the climate benefit of shore power also depends on whether the electricity supplied is generated from renewable sources.

Around 35% of Hapag-Lloyd's fleet is currently fully equipped to connect to shore power.