DRIFT Taps Commenda to Finance 50 Wind-Powered Hydrogen Producing Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessels will be capable of producing green hydrogen at sea. Image Credit: DRIFT

UK-based DRIFT Energy has appointed Commenda Capital Partners as its exclusive capital and project partner for the commercial deployment of at least 50 wind-powered hydrogen production vessels.

The programme is expected to attract more than $500 million in project-level investment, the firm said in a press release on Tuesday.

Commenda will lead financing and project execution, while DRIFT will continue to lead vessel technology, hydrogen production systems, routing software and customer development.

The agreement builds on DRIFT's 2026 approval in principle from RINA for what it said was the first energy-harvesting ship, supporting its move towards commercial deployment.

The companies said the partnership is intended to accelerate deployment of the vessels, which are designed to produce green hydrogen offshore and deliver it directly to ports, islands and coastal users.

“Securing this financing framework with Commenda Capital is an important step in proving that DRIFT’s model is not only visionary, but bankable and scalable,” Ben Medland, CEO of DRIFT Energy, said.