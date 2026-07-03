BUNKER JOBS: Trafigura Seeks Bunker Operator in Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The job is based in Madrid. Image Credit: Trafigura

Commodity trading firm Trafigura is seeking to hire a bunker operator in Madrid, Spain.

The company is looking for candidates with a minimum of two years of experience in bunker or oil operations, marine fuel trading, or shipping operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Provide end to end trader support for physical bunkering operations, including scheduling and execution of the TFG bunker fleet, contract management, and coordination with suppliers, port agents, inspectors, customs and clients throughout pre and post-delivery phases.

Conduct daily stock progression analysis, marine fuel blending to meet contract specifications, and storage asset optimization to create value while managing quality and quantity requirements.

Undertake voyage planning in compliance with international regulations, monitor vessel performance (speed, consumption, tank cleaning), and respond to operational issues and schedule diversions.

Maintain accurate and timely updates across all company systems in accordance with company policy, verify supporting documentation against system data, and escalate inconsistencies to relevant departments.

Manage vessel clearances and KYC administration while ensuring strict compliance with local customs regulations, internal procedures, and the company's Code of Conduct at all times.

Keep all concerned stakeholders updated with the latest operational data and liaise with key internal TFG departments to confirm alignment on supply requirements.

To apply for the role, click here.