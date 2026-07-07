Russian Court Seizes Assets of Marine Fuel Supplier Transbunker: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Moscow Arbitration Court ordered on Monday that the assets of the Transbunker group be transferred to the state. File Image / Pixabay

A court in Russia has reportedly ordered the seizure of the assets of local marine fuel supplier Transbunker.

The Moscow Arbitration Court ordered on Monday that the assets of the Transbunker group be transferred to the state, local news provider RBC reported on Monday, citing court documents.

The ruling follows a lawsuit from Russia's Prosecutor General's Office in April against the firm and its founders - Iosif Sandler and Sergei Pugachev - alleging the firm was controlled through foreign structures. The company is also alleged to have transferred profits out of Russia.

Transbunker was founded in 1991, initially as a supplier in the Russian Far East.