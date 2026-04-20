Hyke Electric Ferry Pilot Shows Strong Efficiency Gains in Norway

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The electric ferry used up to 88% less energy. Image Credit: Hyke

Norway-based maritime firm Hyke has said its fully electric F-15 shuttle cut energy use and ran reliably during a 14-month public transport trial on the Bekkhus-Vaterland route in Fredrikstad, Norway.

The vessel carried more than 41,000 passengers on a short river crossing between April 2024 and mid-2025, operating as part of the city’s public transport network, it said in an email statement on Monday.

According to the municipality’s report, the ferry delivered up to 88% lower energy consumption than comparable diesel vessels, alongside high passenger demand and satisfaction.

Hyke said the shuttle consumed roughly the same amount of power as five household hair dryers while completing crossings in about two minutes. No safety incidents were reported during the trial.

“The project shows that our urban waters can be used much more efficiently. Instead of digging tunnels or building bridges, which are hugely costly, electric ferries can quickly be deployed to shuttle large numbers of passengers,” Halvor Vislie, CEO of Hyke, said.

The pilot forms part of wider European efforts to scale sustainable urban mobility solutions, supported by regional and EU programmes.