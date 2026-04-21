BUNKER JOBS: Bunge Seeks Bunker Purchaser in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with 0-2 years of experience. Image Credit: Bunge

Global agribusiness and food company Bunge is seeking to hire a bunker purchaser in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with 0-2 years of experience or a recently completed bachelor’s or master’s degree, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Purchasing marine fuels under competitive commercial terms

Maintaining daily contact with international suppliers and clients

Monitoring market developments, prices and trends

Supporting negotiations and contractual agreements

Handling the operational and administrative flow of bunker orders

For more information, click here.