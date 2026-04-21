BUNKER JOBS: Bunge Seeks Bunker Purchaser in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday April 21, 2026

Global agribusiness and food company Bunge is seeking to hire a bunker purchaser in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with 0-2 years of experience or a recently completed bachelor’s or master’s degree, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Purchasing marine fuels under competitive commercial terms
  • Maintaining daily contact with international suppliers and clients
  • Monitoring market developments, prices and trends
  • Supporting negotiations and contractual agreements
  • Handling the operational and administrative flow of bunker orders

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
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