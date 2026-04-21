EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunge Seeks Bunker Purchaser in Rotterdam
Tuesday April 21, 2026
The company is looking for candidates with 0-2 years of experience. Image Credit: Bunge
Global agribusiness and food company Bunge is seeking to hire a bunker purchaser in Rotterdam.
The company is looking for candidates with 0-2 years of experience or a recently completed bachelor’s or master’s degree, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Purchasing marine fuels under competitive commercial terms
- Maintaining daily contact with international suppliers and clients
- Monitoring market developments, prices and trends
- Supporting negotiations and contractual agreements
- Handling the operational and administrative flow of bunker orders
For more information, click here.