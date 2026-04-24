The new hire previously worked for Oldendorff Carriers from 2016 to last month.

Van den Berg previously worked for Oldendorff Carriers from 2016 to last month. Image Credit: Martijn van den Berg / LinkedIn

Shipping firm Spliethoff Group has hired a new fuel procurement manager in Amsterdam.

Martijn van den Berg has joined the company as head of its fuel desk as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post.

Van den Berg previously worked for Oldendorff Carriers from 2016 to last month, starting out as bunker manager and recently serving as senior manager for legislative affairs and outreach.

He had earlier worked for Brightoil Petroleum from 2010 to 2015.

"I am very excited to work together with the expert bunker desk team and colleagues in the specialised segments of shipping that the entities of the Spliethoff Group excel in," Van den Berg said.