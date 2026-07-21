Tanker Crew Abandons Ship After Reported Attack Off Oman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident was reported by military authorities eight nautical miles northwest of Limah, Oman, at 20:10 UTC on Monday

A crew onboard a tanker abandoned their vessel after it was reportedly struck by an unknown projectile off the coast of Oman yesterday, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident was reported by military authorities eight nautical miles northwest of Limah, Oman, at 20:10 UTC on Monday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post today.

“UKMTO has received multiple reports that a tanker is reporting over VHF Channel 16 that it has been struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.”

“The CSO of the tanker has reported to UKMTO that the crew has abandoned the vessel and are currently embarked in a lifeboat.”

UKMTO had reported another vessel attack incident off the coast of Oman on Sunday.

Several ships seeking to transit through the Strait of Hormuz have come under attack in recent days after the US and Iran fight escalated.