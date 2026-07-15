ECSA Seeks Permanent ETS Exemptions for Islands and Ice-Classed Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ECSA says long-term exemptions are needed to protect regional connectivity and keep European shipping competitive. File Image / Pixabay

European Shipowners (ECSA) has urged the European Commission to make EU ETS exemptions for island routes and ice-classed ships permanent beyond 2030.

The industry body said on Monday that the current derogations should also apply automatically across all EU member states rather than depending on national governments to activate them.

ECSA wants the island exemption extended to all EU islands, regardless of population, and to cover both passenger and cargo vessels.

It also called for the exemption for ice-classed ships to be made permanent, saying their higher fuel consumption is driven by safety requirements in harsh winter conditions rather than commercial decisions.

The association also proposed expanding the exemption for the EU's outermost regions to cover all voyages to, from and between those regions, while retaining relief for transnational public service routes.

It said the changes would help maintain essential shipping links while preserving the current geographical scope of the EU ETS