BUNKER JOBS: Uni-Fuels Seeks General Manager in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday July 20, 2026

Marine fuel trading firm Uni-Fuels is seeking to hire a general manager in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The company is looking for candidates with bunker trading experience and a proven track record in a management or senior commercial role, it said in a LinkedIn job advertisement on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Accountable for full P&L of our Copenhagen office.
  • Collaborate closely with Company executives and leadership of sister offices.
  • Oversee and manage daily end-to-end bunker trading activities of our Copenhagen office.
  • Continuously identify, develop and devise commercial strategy and growth opportunities in line with market trends.
  • Define, track, and enforce KPIs for the commercial team.
  • Ensure full compliance with Company policies and relevant regulatory requirements where the Company operates.
  • Personally prospect, negotiate, and close bunker fuel supply transactions with bunker buyers, brokers and traders.
  • Maintain and grow a personal portfolio of key accounts across all market segments.
  • Manage supplier relationships.
  • Represent the company at industry events, shipping forums, and client meetings.
  • Lead recruitment, training, and mentoring of the Copenhagen trading desk in alignment with Company hiring and compensation policies.

For more information, click here

Ship & Bunker News Team
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