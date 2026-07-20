EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Uni-Fuels Seeks General Manager in Copenhagen
Monday July 20, 2026
The role is based in Copenhagen. Image Credit: Uni-Fuels
Marine fuel trading firm Uni-Fuels is seeking to hire a general manager in Copenhagen, Denmark.
The company is looking for candidates with bunker trading experience and a proven track record in a management or senior commercial role, it said in a LinkedIn job advertisement on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Accountable for full P&L of our Copenhagen office.
- Collaborate closely with Company executives and leadership of sister offices.
- Oversee and manage daily end-to-end bunker trading activities of our Copenhagen office.
- Continuously identify, develop and devise commercial strategy and growth opportunities in line with market trends.
- Define, track, and enforce KPIs for the commercial team.
- Ensure full compliance with Company policies and relevant regulatory requirements where the Company operates.
- Personally prospect, negotiate, and close bunker fuel supply transactions with bunker buyers, brokers and traders.
- Maintain and grow a personal portfolio of key accounts across all market segments.
- Manage supplier relationships.
- Represent the company at industry events, shipping forums, and client meetings.
- Lead recruitment, training, and mentoring of the Copenhagen trading desk in alignment with Company hiring and compensation policies.
For more information, click here.