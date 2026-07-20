BUNKER JOBS: Uni-Fuels Seeks General Manager in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Copenhagen. Image Credit: Uni-Fuels

Marine fuel trading firm Uni-Fuels is seeking to hire a general manager in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The company is looking for candidates with bunker trading experience and a proven track record in a management or senior commercial role, it said in a LinkedIn job advertisement on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Accountable for full P&L of our Copenhagen office.

Collaborate closely with Company executives and leadership of sister offices.

Oversee and manage daily end-to-end bunker trading activities of our Copenhagen office.

Continuously identify, develop and devise commercial strategy and growth opportunities in line with market trends.

Define, track, and enforce KPIs for the commercial team.

Ensure full compliance with Company policies and relevant regulatory requirements where the Company operates.

Personally prospect, negotiate, and close bunker fuel supply transactions with bunker buyers, brokers and traders.

Maintain and grow a personal portfolio of key accounts across all market segments.

Manage supplier relationships.

Represent the company at industry events, shipping forums, and client meetings.

Lead recruitment, training, and mentoring of the Copenhagen trading desk in alignment with Company hiring and compensation policies.

For more information, click here.