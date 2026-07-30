The organisations say Rotterdam is losing bunker market share to rival ports as stricter Dutch renewable fuel rules raise bunker costs.

Rotterdam is losing bunker market share to rival ports. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

Dutch maritime organisations have called on the government to ensure a level regulatory playing field for marine fuels, warning that the Netherlands risks losing bunker business to neighbouring countries if current policies remain unchanged.

In a position paper published last week, Dutch maritime stakeholders warned that differences in how European countries have implemented renewable fuel rules are encouraging ships to bunker outside the Netherlands.

The paper was co-authored by Deltalinqs, the Royal Association of Netherlands Shipowners, VOTOB, Dutch association of independent fuel suppliers NOVE.

They said the country's implementation of the revised Renewable Energy Directive (RED III) has increased marine fuel costs by requiring bunker suppliers to blend renewable fuels or purchase emissions reduction units, while also limiting the use of used cooking oil as a feedstock.

Price increase is resulting in bunker demand shifting to neighbouring ports

Ship & Bunker had reported this week that Rotterdam conventional and biofuel sales declined by 25.7% year-on-year to 1.75 million mt in Q2 2026.

The paper contrasts the Dutch approach with Belgium and Germany, arguing that the resulting price gap is shifting bunker demand to neighbouring ports.

Belgium’s Port of Antwerp-Bruges reported a 5.5% year-on-year increase in conventional marine fuel and biofuels sales in Q2 2026.

It also warns the trend risks carbon leakage, with ships opting to bunker conventional fuels elsewhere rather than lower-carbon fuels in Rotterdam.

The organisations called on the Dutch government to work with neighbouring countries to create a more level regulatory framework and introduce measures to prevent further losses of bunker business while safeguarding investment in future marine fuel infrastructure.

Deltalinqs is the business association representing companies operating in the Port of Rotterdam.