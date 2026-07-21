Port of Antwerp-Bruges Q2 Bunker Volumes Up 5.5% Year-on-Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: Port of Antwerp-Bruges

HSFO sales climbed 11.6% YoY to 659,182 mt

VLSFO and ULSFO volumes increased 12.8% and 43.6% YoY, respectively

Biofuel sales fell 36% YoY but recovered 29% from Q1

LNG bunker sales dropped 13.4% YoY to 76,513 mt

Around 2 million mt of conventional marine fuels and biofuels were sold at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges in the second quarter of 2026.

The total was up 5.5% from Q2 2025, but slipped 0.3% from the previous quarter, according to data published by the port authority on Friday.

HSFO sales rose 11.6% year-on-year to 659,182 mt, although they were 8.2% lower than in Q1.

VLSFO volumes increased 12.8% from a year earlier to 537,926 mt and edged 0.5% higher quarter-on-quarter.

ULSFO sales climbed 43.6% year-on-year to 164,987 mt, while remaining broadly unchanged from Q1 with a 0.5% increase.

“ HSFO accounted for 33% of total sales in Q2, up from 31% last year

Unspecified fuel oil sales reached 240,739 mt, up 3.6% from a year earlier and 8.6% from the previous quarter.

Gasoil sales rose for a third consecutive quarter to 366,329 mt, up 7.3% quarter-on-quarter, but remained 15% below Q2 2025 levels.

Marine biofuel sales totalled 26,833 mt, down 36% year-on-year but 29% higher than in Q1.

LNG, which this article counts separately from conventional marine fuel and biofuel sales, accounted for 76,513 mt in Q2 2026, down 13.4% year-on-year and 15% quarter-on-quarter.

No methanol sales have been recorded since Q3 2024.

The increase in bunker volumes at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges has coincided with the Netherlands' implementation of the RED III regulation.