Two UAE Tankers Hit by Iran in Strait of Hormuz

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The attack led to the death of one seafarer and left several others injured. File Image / Pixabay

Two UAE national tankers were hit by Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters, according to the UAE Ministry of Defence.

The attack killed one Indian crew member aboard the tanker Mombasa and injured eight others, it said in a social media post on Tuesday.

The casualties included six Indian nationals and two Ukrainians, with four of the injured reported to be in serious condition.

The Ministry said both the Mombasa and Al Bahiyah sustained material damage after fires broke out on board, but the blazes have since been brought under control.

Earlier today, UKMTO reported a tanker was hit about 40 nautical miles northeast of Qalhat, Oman, on Monday at 21:04 UTC.

“The UAE reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its citizens and residents, in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protects its national interests,” the Ministry said.