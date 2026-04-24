Initial rollout will allow ferries to switch off engines at berth and cut emissions.

Initial rollout will allow ferries to switch off engines at berth and cut emissions. Image Credit: Klaipeda State Seaport Authority

Testing of shore power systems has begun at the Port of Klaipeda in Lithuania.

The equipment has been installed at Central Klaipeda Terminal and Klaipeda Container Terminal, Klaipeda State Seaport Authority said in an email statement on Friday.

Once operational, up to four vessels will be able to plug in and use electricity from shore instead of running on onboard engines.

“The Port of Klaipėda’s ambition to become more environmentally friendly is reflected in real actions – shore power equipment has already been installed and is now being tested at two terminals, Algis Latakas, CEO of Klaipeda State Seaport Authority, said.

“As we complete the first phase of quay electrification, we are already entering the second phase, where design work is now in progress.

The €10 million project has received about €8.6 million in EU funding through the Connecting Europe Facility.