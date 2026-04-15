MB Energy Wins Government Permit for Hamburg Ammonia Import Terminal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm plans to build the facility on the site of the Blumensand tank terminal in the Port of Hamburg. Image Credit: MB Energy

Energy firm MB Energy has won government approval for a new ammonia import terminal in Hamburg planning to add bunkering to its range of services.

Hamburg’s Authority for Environment, Climate, Energy and Agriculture has granted the firm a permit to build and operate the new terminal, MB Energy said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The firm plans to build the facility - with ammonia throughput of up to 600,000 mt/year - on the site of the Blumensand tank terminal in the Port of Hamburg.

"The planned terminal is intended for the import and redistribution of ammonia, which is not only a storage medium for hydrogen, but can also be used both as an industrial raw material and as an alternative fuel in shipping," the company said.

"Importing these molecules will support the domestic ammonia market and lay the groundwork for scaling up the hydrogen economy.

"In the long term, this is expected to further support the energy transition in shipping."